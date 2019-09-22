Pastel Dresses Ruled the Red Carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:20 PM

Lights, camera... fashion!

The 2019 Emmys were full of glitz, glamour and grandiose gowns. Stars like Regina King, Lena Headey, Angelica Ross and many others brought pastel designs to the awards ceremony, as they sashayed along the red carpet wearing baby blue, blush, yellow and more.

Notably, Niecy Nash, who was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie, served bawdy and face in her shimmery Christian Siriano dress. She even donned a matching sequins headpiece that tied her dazzling lewk together. Moreover, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil lit up the red carpet in a vibrant aqua Monique Lhuillier gown that perfectly complemented her bold makeup.

In fact, she did her own glam for the special occasion.

"I said halfway through season one, I realized the girls were getting in like 4:45 or 4:30 in the morning and we had an hour and 45 minutes in hair and makeup," she told E! News on the red carpet. "I was like, 'How ugly do you think I am? I need half an hour. I'll do my own makeup.' So I did my own hair and makeup."

2019 Emmys: Best Dressed Celebs

This year it seems it was all about whimsical fashion, as many opted for pastel-like colors and dreamy designs. To see who joined in on the fun and flirty trend, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Angelica Ross, 2019 Emmys

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Angelica Ross

Striking a pose! The Pose star looks gorgeous in this baby pink piece by Michael Costello.

Padma Lakshmi, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi

Padma makes baby blue look oh-so-chic with her Christian Siriano number.

Eris Baker, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Eris Baker

The This Is Us star makes the red carpet her runway with this high-fashion lewk by Tadashi Shoji.

Ava DuVernay, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

All that glitters is gold, and Ava's sparkly custom Reem Acra dress is proof.

Isla Fisher, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Isla Fisher

One word: wowzers. Isla looks delightful in this baby blue design by Zuhair Murad.

Sarah Sutherland, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Sutherland

The Veep actress makes a case for pastel pink on the red carpet with this off-the-shoulder number.

Eliza Scanlen, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Eliza Scanlen

The Sharp Objects actress looks like an IRL princess with her lavender Miu Miu gown.

Regina King, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Regina King

Royal blues! The Watchmen actress lights up the star-studded affair with this mesmerizing gown by Jason Wu.

Lena Headey, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lena Headey

Cersei Lannister, who? Lena brings floral flair to the awards ceremony with this whimsical piece by the Brock Collection.

Sophie Turner, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sophie Turner

Turner turns heads! The Game of Thrones star looks perfectly pink in this body-hugging Louis Vuitton design.

Cara Santana, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cara Santana

Green with envy! Cara dazzles in this emerald number and even wears matching eyeshadow, which makes her eyes pop.

Busy Phillips, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Busy Phillips

The talk show host adds a pop of color to the awards ceremony with this bright-yellow gown by Lela Rose.

Ashley Nicole Black, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Ashley Nicole Black

The comedian is all smiles as she radiates on the red carpet with her pastel blue gown.

Sarah Goldberg, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Sarah Goldberg

Goldberg exudes old-Hollywood glamour at the 2019 Emmys with this satin number.

Sandra Oh, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve star is making us say, 'Oh!' with her flamingo pink Zac Posen design.

Emmanuelle Vaugier, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Emmanuelle Vaugier

Seeing blue! The Canadian actress dazzles in this body-hugging dress that features a jewel-adorned top.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Emmy winner is shining bright in this sparkly Monique Lhuillier design.

Jameela Jamil, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place actress channels a Disney princess with this bright aqua gown by Monique Lhuillier.

Niecy Nash, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Niecy Nash

Nash serves bawdy and face in this shimmery pink number by Christian Siriano.

Brittany Snow, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

Snow looks like a modern-day Cinderella at the 2019 Emmys with this dazzling design by J. Mendel.

Heidi Gardner, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Heidi Gardner

The Saturday Night Live star looks charming and sweet in this whimsical green floral dress.

Amy Sedaris, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Amy Sedaris

Sparkling Sedaris! The actress looks radiant and regal in this sequins design.

Jenny McCarthy, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jenny McCarthy

The host and actress opts for a daring and risky lewk for the 2019 Emmys.

Watch Live From E! at the 2019 Emmy Awards, Monday Sept. 23 from 8am!

