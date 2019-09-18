All the Details on Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's Budding Romance and ''Instant Connection''

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 1:22 PM
If this was an episode of The Bachelorette, Demi Lovatowould definitely be giving Mike Johnson the first impression rose.
But alas, this is not a reality TV show. Unlike The Bachelorette, Demi and Mike are getting to know each other in relative privacy and without 29 other men clamoring to get some time with Demi. Even if that was the case, Demi would likely only have eyes for the former contestant. A source tells E! News, "She has always had a huge crush on Mike and once they met in person, there was an instant connection."
Over the weekend, the singer joined the bachelor hunk for dinner in Los Angeles and he had her "laughing the entire date," which the insider says Demi "loves". Since their first date—as known as a one-on-one in the bachelor world—the source says the two "have been texting" and are "definitely interested in each other."
The insider adds, "They have plans to see each other again soon and Demi is really excited about it."
Shutterstock, ABC
Like many other viewers who fell in love with Mike Johnson on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, Demi was "really drawn to his personality and sense of humor," according to the insider.
But only time will tell where this relationship will go. The insider shares, "Demi is not looking for anything serious right now but is staying open and is excited to see Mike again."
If things fizzle out then at least fans will always have their flirty Instagram interactions to remember them by. Like when Mike commented on Demi's unedited photos, "Look at me like that again … Love yaself." And he was the only person she responded to with a flirty kissy face emoji.
Seems like something is brewing!
