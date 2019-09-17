Britney Spears' Father Will Not Face Charges Over Alleged Abuse of Grandson

Britney Spears' father will not face criminal charges.

Earlier this month, Kevin Federline accused Jamie Spears of abusing his eldest son, Sean Federline, 13. However, E! News has learned that the Ventura County District Attorney's Office is not proceeding with the investigation. They announced on Tuesday, "After reviewing the evidence, there is insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed by Mr. Spears."

Nearly two weeks ago, E! News confirmed that Federline filed a police report against his ex-father-in-law. At the time, a source revealed that Federline's report was filed on Aug. 25, after an alleged physical altercation occurred between Jamie and his 13-year-old son. According to the source, the alleged incident took place at Jamie's house.

Additionally, Federline was granted a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of his two children—Sean and Jayden—, whom he shares with Britney. After hearing the news, a separate source revealed that the pop icon was "very upset with her dad and left with the boys."