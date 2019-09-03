Kevin Federline has reportedly come forward with allegations of child abuse against Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears.

The former professional dancer, who shares kids Sean Federline, 13, and Jayden James Federline, 12, with the superstar singer, has filed a police report against his ex-father-in-law, The Blast reports. Kevin filed the report on Aug. 25 after an alleged physical altercation between Jamie and his and Britney's eldest son, Sean.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources claim that the alleged incident between Jamie and Sean, which is currently under investigation, took place at Jamie's home on Aug. 24. The outlet states the the duo got into an argument and "at some point Jamie allegedly put hands on him," but Sean was not injured.

Britney, who tied the knot with Kevin in 2004 and filed for divorce from the "Popozão" star in 2006, has yet to comment publicly on the allegations against her father.