Kevin Hart Released From Hospital 10 Days After Violent Car Crash

Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery.

The comedian was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, according to multiple outlets. Hart's release comes 10 days after he underwent back surgery following a car crash on Sunday, Sept. 1. TMZ says Kevin's treatment continues at a live-in rehabilitation facility, where he is reportedly receiving "intense" physical therapy.

As E! News previously reported, Hart was in the passenger seat of his vintage muscle car when the driver, friend Jared Black, veered off Mulholland Highway in Malibu, Calif. and landed in a ditch. Black, whose current condition is still unknown, was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital. Rebecca Broxterman, Black's fiancée and the second passenger in the vehicle, suffered "minor" injuries, according to a collision report.

Kevin has yet to address the accident publicly, but close friend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared an update on his progress during Monday's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.