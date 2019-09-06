Elite, Terrace House and More: Why Some of Netflix's Best Originals Are Worth the Extra Work

At the end of a long day of work or school or whatever other activity it is that occupies most of your time, the idea of having to read your TV sounds downright exhausting.

After all, we are Americans. Laziness and a short attention span are sort of, you know, our things. And besides, how will we endlessly scroll through Instagram if the show we're watching is in a foreign language, with subtitles our only hope for comprehending anything that's going on?

But as Netflix continues to make headway on original programming created and produced outside of the U.S. entirely in—gasp!—the home country's native tongue, the content they're delivering has begun to make the case for putting down one's phone and giving the television our complete and undivided attention. You know, like our forefathers intended.

When I first sat down last October to watch Elite, one of the streaming service's first original series to come from Spain (though not the first as that distinction belongs to Cable Girls) that's returning for a second season on Friday, Sept. 6, I was a member of the uninitiated.