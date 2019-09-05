Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Step Out Holding Hands During Rare Date Night

TheMegaAgency.com
This date night is done oh so right!
They may be one of Hollywood's most private couples. But on Wednesday evening, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes stepped out for a rare dinner date in Los Angeles.
In photos exclusively obtained by E! News, the proud parents were seen enjoying a two-hour dinner at a neighborhood restaurant.
Eva looked beautiful in a floral print dress and leather heels. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings and sunglasses around her neck. As for Ryan, he looked handsome in navy blue dress pants and a striped button-down.
"They arrived together at the restaurant at 8 p.m. and left around 10 p.m. They were both pretty happy to be going out for dinner," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They held each other's hand pretty tight from the restaurant to their car by the valet."
The couple's evening out comes just a couple months after the Place Beyond the Pines co-stars became the proud parents of a dog named Lucho.
"We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork," the actress and fashion designer shared on Instagram. "If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option."
And while Eva and her man aren't ones to post about their private life on social media, the couple has been able to give small glimpses into their family life.
In a rare interview with Shape magazine, Eva explained that she would much prefer quiet time at her house instead of out on the town.
"What people don't know about me is that I love being home. Instead of being on the red carpet, I'd rather be home with my girls," she shared with the publication.
And when Ryan was asked by Hello Canada! to share what drew him to his partner, he flat-out replied, "That she's Eva Mendes. There's nothing else I'm looking for."
He continued, "I know that I'm with the person I'm supposed to be with." And that's why pop culture fans can't get enough of these two!