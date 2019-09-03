Kevin Federline Accuses Britney Spears' Father of Abusing Their 13-Year-Old Son

Instagram, SplashNews.com
Kevin Federline has reportedly come forward with allegations of child abuse against Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears.
The former professional dancer, who shares kids Sean Federline, 13, and Jayden James Federline, 12, with the superstar singer, has filed a police report against his ex-father-in-law, E! News can confirm.
A source tells us that Kevin filed the report on Aug. 25 after an alleged physical altercation between Jamie and his and Britney's eldest son, Sean. The alleged incident between Jamie and Sean, which is currently under investigation, took place at Jamie's home.
According to TMZ, they got into an argument and "at some point Jamie allegedly put hands on him," but Sean was not injured.
Britney, who tied the knot with Kevin in 2004 and filed for divorce from the "Popozão" star in 2006, has yet to comment publicly on the allegations against her father.
Additionally, E! News has learned that Federline was also granted a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of Preston and Jayden. Our source says Jamie and Britney did not oppose the restraining order, which severs the contact Jamie can have with his grandchildren and prohibits him from being able to act as the mandated supervisor when the kids are in Britney's custody.
Court documents obtained by E! News show that the exes have agreed that Kevin will get custody of their sons 70 percent of the time, while Britney will get 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. Britney and Kevin had previously agreed on 50-50 custody. According to reports, the duo's new arrangement has been in place since Aug. 2018, but became official and formalized last week.
Federline's lawyer and powerhouse family law attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells E! News, "Kevin in no way wants to prevent the boys from having any unreasonable custodial contact with their mom. The boys love their mother but the existing [custody] arrangement, as reflected in the terms of the most recently entered order, are reflecting what Kevin believes is in the children's best interest."
E! News has reached out to Spears' camp for comment.
