Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Receives More Custody of Couple's Children

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 10:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kevin Federline, Britney Spears

Larry Busacca/WireImage.com

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are adjusting their child custody arrangement.

According to multiple reports, the former couple has agreed that Kevin will get custody of their two boys 70 percent of the time. As for Britney, she will get 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. Previously, the duo agreed on 50-50 custody.

This new arrangement reportedly has been in place since August 2018. Things became official and formalized, however, last week.

We've reached out to Britney and Kevin's attorneys for any comment.

While the pop music superstar tends to keep her private life private, fans are sometimes given a glimpse into Britney's life as a mom.

Watch

Britney Spears Claps Back at Her Haters on Instagram

Over the summer, the proud mom documented her trip to Disneyland with her two sons.

Britney Spears

Instagram

"My boys are older now, so they don't like their picture taken ever..." she shared on Instagram. "So I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!"

And while the "Piece of Me" singer recently spent a month at a mental health treatment facility, fans are confident the artist will return to the stage one day soon.

"Britney, a lot of people don't think you're going to perform again," one photographer shared with Britney. "Are we gonna see you perform again, Brit?"

"Of course," she replied with a smile on her face. "I love you guys."

And through all the ups and downs of life, Britney has the support of her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari who recently made a rare red carpet appearance with the singer.

"Everyday he inspires me to be a better person," Britney previously shared when raving about her man, "And that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"

TMZ was first to report the news.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Britney Spears , Kevin Federline , Celebrities , Legal , Family , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.