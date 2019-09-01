Prince Harry "Can't Wait" to Introduce Meghan Markle & Archie to Africa on Upcoming Tour

The royal family is packing their bags and cueing up Toto's Africa. Well, maybe just the first part.

This fall, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie Harrison will kick off a Southern African tour, their first as a family of three. And, for his part, the proud dad could not be more excited. So much so, that on Sunday morning, he took to their Sussex Royal Instagram account to share a personal message with their 9 million followers.

"In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me," the Brit, whose late mom Princess Diana was active in the region, wrote. "Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we're so excited to share with you."

"On a personal note," he continued, "I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We'll see all of you very soon." The 34-year-old then signed the message, "The Duke."