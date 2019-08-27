All the Details on Kendra Wilkinson's Blossoming Relationship With Donald ''DJ'' Friese

There's a new man in Kendra Wilkinson's life.

The Kendra On Top star is "definitely dating" Donald "DJ" Friese, a source tells E! News. The two seemed to have reconnected after the 47-year-old philanthropist broke things off with his ex-girlfriend and Baywatch star, Donna D'Errico. (The two split in June.)

"Kendra and DJ have been friends for a very long time now. DJ reached out to Kendra to reconnect with her after ending things with his last girlfriend," the insider shared. "They grabbed dinner a few times and really enjoyed each other's company. They are definitely dating and talking every day, but it's not serious."

According to the insider, the two have "seen each other multiple times" but have decided to keep their romance just between them.

"[They] haven't gotten the kids involved, and have been keeping things low-key," the source said. "They both have agreed that if nothing ends up progressing between the two, that they would always remain friends."