Halsey Claps Back After Being Accused of Texting During Shawn Mendes' VMAs Performance

Halsey was dancing during Shawn Mendes' 2019 MTV VMAs performance, OK?

The "Without Me" singer is firing back after being accused of texting during the 21-year-old star's performance at Monday night's award show. During the first half of the ceremony, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Mendes took the stage to sing his hit song, "If I Can't Have You." While Mendes was on the stage performing, an audience cam spotted Halsey checking her phone, sparking a reaction on social media.

After being accused of "ignoring" Mendes' performance, Halsey took to Twitter to inform everyone that she was just checking in on her mom.