Halsey's Rainbow Part and More Standout Beauty Looks at the MTV VMAs 2019

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 7:03 AM

Halsey, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

What would the MTV Video Music Awards be without some bold beauty looks? 

Fortunately, we didn't have to ask that question Monday night as the stars aligned at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the 36th annual ceremony, hosted this year by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. As is typically the case for the unpredictable award show, the celebrity guests dressed to not only impress, but also stand out (like using snakes as accessories on the red carpet). There were sequins and feathers, sheer dresses and plunging necklines, cowboy hats, capes and cutouts—the list goes on and on. 

However, as any style star knows, it's not just the clothes and accessories that make a look, especially one fit for one of music's biggest nights. Fortunately for our Pinterest boards, the celebs delivered with beauty looks we'll spend all week trying to copy. 

Watch

2019 MTV VMAs: By the Numbers

From gilded lids to colorful locks, a rainbow part and even a retro beehive, here are all the beauty looks from this year's MTV VMAs that deserve a second look. 

Normani, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Normani

The "Motivation" songstress' colorful lids have us digging into our eyeshadow collection.  

Lance Bass, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Lance Bass

We were far from blue over the NSYNC alum's colorful 'do. 

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The Sopranos alum had us wishing we woke up with these beach waves. 

Lizzo, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lizzo

Leave it up to Lizzo to turn heads with a glamorous retro beehive, the ultimate complement to her custom Moschino red "Siren" gown and feather boa. Needless to say, it was good as hell. 

Bebe Rexha, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha

The Best Dance winner's tousled bun was the definition of effortless glamour while the pop of neon eyeshadow was perfectly cool. 

Queen Latifah, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

John Photography/Shutterstock

Queen Latifah

The triple threat's red pout was proof she's forever a queen of beauty. 

Alyson Stoner, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alyson Stoner

The dancer's pixie cut was all the inspiration we needed to go for that big chop. 

Hailee Steinfeld, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld

The Dickinson actress was a master class in rocking a red dress and red lip. 

Camila Cabello, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

DJ JOHNSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The "Señorita" star's curly mane was the perfect finale to summer. 

Rosalia, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rosalía

Hollywood loves a ponytail—and this one went perfectly with the songstress' black beaded gown. 

Gigi Hadid, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

The catwalk queen's eyes were glistening thanks to some gilded lids. 

Bella Hadid, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bella Hadid

The supermodel sported a modern take on the I Dream of Jeannie pony. 

Halsey, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Jim Spellman/FilmMagic

Halsey

The songstress' orange blush and long dark tresses paired perfectly with her sheer Dundas gown while her rainbow part was the unique pop we expect from this star. "The rainbow part was Halsey's idea," hairstylist Florido said. "She loves to stand out and switch things up."

