Chris Soules Sentenced to 2-Year Suspended Prison Term in Fatal Car Crash Case

More than two years later, Chris Soules' fatal car crash case is coming to a close.

The 37-year-old Bachelor alum accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence to serve two years on probation, according to a waiver of rights and consent to judgment entry obtained by E! News and filed on Friday. Soules waived his right to appear for sentencing. A formal judgment has not yet been entered.

Back in May, Soules filed a motion to continue sentencing, which was denied, upholding his May 21 court date. During that court appearance, the judge granted Soules' legal team's motion to strike victim impact statements, meaning the statements would not impact the judge's decision in sentencing. As a result, both sides of the case then asked for a new pre-sentencing investigation report, which the judge agreed to, delaying sentencing. The report was filed on July 19 in which it was recommended Soules receive a suspended two-year term of incarceration, according to court documents.

In November 2018, Soules entered a written guilty plea to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.

Soules was arrested in April 2017 following a car crash in Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol confirmed to E! News at the time that Soules was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher's tractor trailer. According to authorities, Soules left the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival and was later arrested at his Arlington home.