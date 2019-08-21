Taylor Swift ''Absolutely'' Plans on Re-Recording Masters After Scooter Braun Acquisition

Look what Scooter Braun made Taylor Swift do.

As Taylor Swift and the rest of the world learned a few weeks ago, Scooter Braun is now the owner of many of the artist's biggest hits. Songs like "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" are essentially Scooter's property, much to the chagrin of Swift who has labeled Braun a "manipulative" bully. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario," she passionately wrote on her Tumblr.

But as "sad and grossed out" as she may be, Taylor is not letting this stop her from taking back the symbolic power that Braun took from her when he acquired Big Machine Records. According to a sneak peek of a new interview with the pop star, the 29-year-old plans on re-recording songs from the six albums, as Kelly Clarkson cleverly suggested. She tells CBS Sunday Mornings' Tracy Smith that she "absolutely" intends to re-record the heartfelt masters that she once fought to own.