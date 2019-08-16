Kristen Wiig Is Engaged to Boyfriend Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig may get some bridesmaids of her own, because she is engaged! Someone order that cookie!

The 45-year-old Bridesmaids actress and Saturday Night Live alum is set to marry Avi Rothman, her boyfriend of three years. Multiple outlets reported the news on Friday, the day Wiig's new film Where'd You Go, Bernadette was released.

The two got engaged earlier this year, according to People. Wiig was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring as early as May.

The pair's romance was revealed publicly in May 2016 when they were photographed kissing while on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii. Months later, Wiig and Rothman attended the American Museum of Natural History's 2016 Museum Gala, where they met up with SNL star and comedienne Leslie Jones.

This will mark the second marriage for Wiig, who was to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009.