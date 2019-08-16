Joe Jonas Gets an Onstage Kiss From Sophie Turner and a Stadium Serenade on His Birthday

Happy birthday, Joe Jonas!

The Jonas Brothers band members turned 30 years old on Thursday and celebrated the major milestone with his loved ones and fans.

While performing in Washington D.C. as part of the group's Happiness Begins tour, Nick Jonas led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday." Meanwhile, Sophie Turner and fellow J-Sister Danielle Jonas brought a cake onto the stage, and Kevin Jonas helped light the candles. The Sansa Stark star then presented her hubby with the treat. After blowing out the candles and giving his wife a smooch, the birthday boy took a giant bite out of the dessert.

Joe shared a video of the special moment on Instagram.

"Couldn't have asked for a better night, thank you all so much," he captioned the clip. "Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday. #HappinessBeginsTour."

This wasn't the only sweet the artist enjoyed. Nick also shared a photo of his sibling's Game of Thrones-inspired cake, which showed Joe sitting on the Iron Throne with Sophie standing by his side. There was even a banner with the words "House of Jonas" above them.