Sorry, But Nikki Bella Won't Double Date With Ex John Cena

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 9:08 AM
Nikki Bella may have found love with Dancing With the Stars' Artem Chigvintsev a year after splitting from John Cena, but that doesn't necessarily mean she wants to hang out with her ex...and his new girlfriend.
So when it comes to the idea of double dating with him, the answer is still pretty simple.
"There's boundaries," she said on an episode of her and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday. "So you know what? My boundaries are, no, no...No effing way."
In late July, TMZ asked Nikki on-camera about John's recent new relationship with his new girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh. She said she was "so happy" for him and when asked if they would still be friends and if they were "good," she said, "Oh, for sure. I mean, I think John and I, I think we could always be friends." She was then asked about the possibility of double dating with him. She replied, "Ha! I don't know. I think there's boundaries," and agreed it was too early.
"I'm gonna kill this [rumor] right now: I will never go on a double date with any of my exes," Nikki said on The Bellas Podcast. "I don't want that...a double date is way different [than being friends with an ex]. I'm not gonna sit there and be making out with my man and see them make out with their girl. Like, that's just weird. What are we trying to prove at that point?"
"I don't ever want to go on a double date with my ex—with any of my exes," she said. "And it's nothing against him, his girlfriend, any of them."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Brie, who is married to fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan, asked Nikki how she would feel if John asked her out on a double date.
"Oh, that actually, I wouldn't care," Nikki said. "I'd almost want you to go, be like, 'Give me details, Brie, how was the conversation, how was the kiss, how was this?' I'm just kidding."
