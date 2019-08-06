Cameron Diaz Reflects on Marrying Benji Madden in Rare Interview

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 9:19 AM
Noel Vasquez/GC Images
After more than four years of marriage, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's romance remains mostly a mystery.
It was January 2015 when the world unexpectedly learned of their "I dos," very shortly after the actress raised suspicions of an engagement with a ring on that finger. Around that time, the actress had starred in her last role to date in Annie, leaving fans to rely on sporadic sightings of the star and little else to figure out what exactly she's up to nowadays. Now, in a newly published piece from Diaz for InStyle's 25th anniversary September 2019 issue, she pulled back the curtain ever so slightly on her life today, including as half of a married couple.
"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she said of her musical spouse. "My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."
As for tying the knot those almost five years ago, "I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special," the actress candidly shared. "He's just a good man. There's no bulls--t. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him."
The star is also grateful for the life she's lived thus far and when she found success. "At this point, I've done so much, I feel fulfilled with the adventures I've sought out in my life. I'm in a great place, and the world is so different now too. The mid-1990s are an era that will never exist again. I'm just so grateful that I got to witness and partake in it," she explained. The actress further elaborated on how technology has changed the way we live today versus when she was coming up in Hollywood.
"Sure, you can post anything at any time on Instagram and you're able to control your own narrative, and that's incredible. But you're tied to your phone, and you're so dependent on it," she pointed out. "We've exported our entire brain capacity into this little thing we carry around in our hand. We've lost touch with our humanity and our humanness, and I think it's really healthy to not have to be accountable for every minute of our day."
Needless to say, it doesn't sound like she'll be signing up for an Instagram account anytime soon. Instead, Diaz is reveling in all the time she has to herself after years of devoting it elsewhere. While Diaz did note she's looking for a new project and has "some things brewing," that's the most she'll say about it.
"The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to," the four-time Golden Globe nominee said in InStyle. "I don't miss performing. Right now I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about—something that just feels effortless."
