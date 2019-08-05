Here's More Proof Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster Could Be a Couple IRL

It looks like Ariana Grande might have a new man in her life.

Rumors about a relationship between the singer and Social House artist Michael "Mikey" Foster began swirling after their recent video for "Boyfriend" was released on Friday, Aug. 2. While the music video was an act of fiction, inspired by the lyrics from the single, fans couldn't help but notice the sizzling chemistry between the stars.

Now, Grande is releasing the behind-the-scenes shots from the set, which is fueling the speculation surrounding her and Mikey. If anything, the video proves the two stars are clearly close as can be, with the pair occasionally getting flirty between takes. At one point at the end of the video, Ariana runs and jumps into Mikey's arms, although it's unclear if this is a planned show of affection.