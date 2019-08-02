Ariana Grande's "Boyfriend" Music Video and Lyrics Decoded

Ariana Grande's new song "Boyfriend" is finally here!

After teasing the tune on social media, the 26-year-old singer dropped the instant hit and its corresponding music video on Friday.

The Grammy winner teamed up with Hannah Lux Davis—who also directed the videos for "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings"—as well as Social House for the project.

The video stars Grande and Michael "Mikey" Foster, whose characters are in a bit of a complicated relationship. While the two aren't officially a couple, they don't want the other to date other people, either. So when Grande's character sees Foster's character flirting with other women at a party, she becomes jealous and envisions attacking these women. Of course, two can play at this game, and Foster's character does the same when he sees her hitting on other guys.

Throughout the video, the duo's friend, played by Charles "Scootie" Anderson, tries to help them talk things out. Near the end of the video, the two have a steamy makeout session in a bathroom and end up doing some serious damage. After Anderson catches them in the act, he just gives up on the drama and walks out.