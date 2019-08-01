Kevin Williamson Is Kicking Dawson's Creek Revival Ideas Around, But...

Despite "just talking about it last night," a Dawson's Creek revival is still not in the cards for series creator Kevin Williamson.

Williamson, who was at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour promoting his CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story, was asked about returning to the Creek as revivals and remakes continue to be a hot TV trend.

"We keep talking about it, but no, as of now, it's not in the pipeline," Williamson said. "We kind of ended it. The last episode was five years in the future. We put a nice button to it. Jen died. What are we going to do? We've talked about it, but until we can find a reason to do it…what are you going to do?"