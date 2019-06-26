How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Series in the Works

Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Day

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is getting the TV treatment. Well, the series treatment. The fan-favorite movie starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey is in development at Quibi, the forthcoming mobile-focused streaming platform.

Written by Guy Branum, the series version of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows a glib young online writer and an oversexed advertising executive, both looking to prove they're capable of being in a monogamous relationship. But they soon discover that staying in a relationship is harder than it looks. So, yeah, very similar to the movie which also followed a writer and an advertising exec.

Branum is known for creating and hosting truTV's Talk Show The Game Show, and his TV writing past includes A League of Their Own, Awkward, Punk'd, Another Period, Billy on the Street, The Mindy's Project and recently served as a supervising producer on Comedy Central's The Other Two.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is just the latest series in development at Quibi. Other projects include a courtroom series starring Chrissy Teigen, a horror series from Steven Spielberg, a Zac Efron reality series and more. Get the scoop below.

Article continues below

