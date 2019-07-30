Family Healing, Low-Key Living and a Decidedly United Front: Inside Lori Loughlin's Life in Limbo

With the trial set to begin on August 27, Loughlin and her family have had to spend their summer living under the shadow of an uncertain future. "It's been a long and slow process. The uncertainty is a lot to deal with. They have made an effort to be very low key and don't go out much," a source tells E! News. "Mossimo plays golf and Lori goes to yoga. They go down to Orange County to see friends or away for the weekend. The next court date isn't for a while and Lori obviously feels like their future is up in the air. They haven't made any plans and their lives are on hold while they are dealing with this. She is looking forward to knowing her fate and being able to deal with it. Right now they are just in limbo."

Despite the uncertainty of it all, life has had to go on. And that meant celebrating Loughlin's birthday this past weekend—the disgraced actress turned 55 on July 28. What might have once been an occasion to go all out gave way to something a bit more demure. "She went to church in the morning with Mossimo and then had a small gathering at her house with family and a few friends," an insider revealed. "The community of people at church have been supportive and very important to them. Friends dropped by the house in the afternoon and stayed until evening. It was very low key and quiet."