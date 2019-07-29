Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Pay Tribute to Late Dog With New Tattoos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are honoring their late pup, Waldo Picasso.

The Jonas Brother singer and the Game of Thrones star, whose Alaskan Klee Kai dog was reportedly struck and killed by a car in New York City last week, took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to their "angel." The newlyweds got matching tattoos of their beloved pup on their forearms.

"I miss you, Waldo," Turner wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of the new tribute ink. "Rest in peace my little baby."

Jonas also posted a photo of his tattoo on social media, writing, "R.I.P. my little angel."