Sarah Ferguson Shuts Down Princess Eugenie Pregnancy Rumors Like a Royal Boss

Hear ye, hear ye: the rumors are not true.

Amid ongoing speculation of a pregnancy for Prince Eugenie, the royal's famous mom, Sarah Ferguson, very clearly addressed the claims herself while appearing at a party over the weekend, hosted by American businessman Ernie Boch Jr. in Massachusetts.

"No, she's not pregnant," the royal said of her daughter in a speech, captured in a video by Kelly Lynch, managing editor of dailybreak.com. "I'm just going through what the journalists say and they're all here, so I just thought you know, I'd just fill it in."