Kylie Jenner Officially Unfollows Jordyn Woods 5 Months After Cheating Scandal

Blood runs thicker than water.

Kylie Jenner has officially unfollowed Jordyn Woods on Instagram, five months after news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashianwith the close family-friend of the Kardashians.

As it stands, Jordyn still follows Kylie on Instagram.

The drama ultimately played out on the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Kylie revealed personal details surrounding the demise of their years-long friendship.

"I called her and she didn't really say anything," Kylie recalled of confronting her with the hookup rumor. "She was just like, you know crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, 'I'm like scared of you now. Like, you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'"