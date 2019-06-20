BRAND NEW
Kylie Jenner Reveals What She Said to Jordyn Woods Right After the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 6:00 AM

"Never in a million years" did Khloe Kardashian think that Jordyn Woods would hurt her.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American boss sits down with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to discuss Woods' betrayal.

"Tristan, we've all known what he's capable of. Look what he did when I was 9 months pregnant," the Revenge Body star shares. "But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was."

In fact, as a shocked Kim reminds the group, "no one believed" the story when it first dropped. Understandably, since Khloe is her sister and Jordyn is her best friend, Kylie can't help but be in the middle of the drama.

"I called her and she didn't really say anything. She was just like, you know crying the whole time," a somber Kylie reveals. "And I was just telling her, 'I'm like scared of you now. Like, you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'"

Not only did the Kylie Cosmetics boss lay into Jordyn for acting against the family, but she also informed the 21-year-old that she betrayed herself.

"I pretty much told her exactly what we've been talking about. Like, 'You weren't thinking about True, not Khloe, not me,'" Kris Jenner's youngest adds. "‘But you weren't thinking about yourself like, look what you did.'"

While Kylie seemingly suggests she can forgive quite a bit, she makes it clear that actions against her family is where she draws the line.

"You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem," Stormi Webster's mom concludes.

Kim is far less understanding as she highlights that Jordyn has yet to apologize to Khloe.

"But I also think that the tone of not ever saying sorry…like, I would've been on Khloe's doorstep bawling my eyes out," Kanye West's wife notes. "Being like, 'F--k! I don't know what the f--k I was doing. Holy s--t, I'm a f--king idiot.'"

Watch this candid conversation for yourself in the clip above.

Watch part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians two-part season finale this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

