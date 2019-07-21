Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer Dazzles in a Red Floral Dress and Boyfriend Charlie Heaton Can't Look Away

Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer is looking hot, hot, hot!

Gracing the red carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy, the 22-year-old actress dazzled in a vibrant red and green floral dress that she paired with equally stunning burgundy heels—both of which are Dolce & Gabbana designs.

However, aside from Dyer's bewitching fashion and beauty look on Sunday, she was joined by her boyfriend and Stranger Things co-star Charlie Heaton. He opted for a charcoal pinstripe suit that he tied together with a beige button-down. Very dapper!

While the two are extremely private about their relationship, they adorably (and briefly) displayed their romance on the red carpet. The 25-year-old British actor couldn't keep his eyes of his girlfriend, and, at one point, showed towards his leading lady as they posed for pictures together. Additionally, the couple snapped a few portraits with Claudio Gubitosi, the artistic director and founder of the film festival.