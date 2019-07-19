Prince George May Celebrate His 6th Birthday With an Island Getaway

Prince George may be having another destination birthday party!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are returning with their eldest son, plus Prince Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, this summer to the private Caribbean island of Mustique, a favorite holiday spot for the family. The Sun said that while the dates for the trip have not been confirmed, it could fall on George's sixth birthday on Monday, noting that the Cambridges had also celebrated his fifth birthday there.

"They are going to Mustique again," a source told The Sun's Fabulous digital magazine. "It is incredibly private and incredibly discreet but not remote. They know and trust the staff who work there and they are creatures of habit. Kate used to go there, the Middletons used to go there. The family love it."

The Sun noted that George and Charlotte have been on summer vacation from school and preschool since the first week of July.