Prince George May Celebrate His 6th Birthday With an Island Getaway

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 7:38 AM

Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

PA Wire

Prince George may be having another destination birthday party!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are returning with their eldest son, plus Prince Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, this summer to the private Caribbean island of Mustique, a favorite holiday spot for the family. The Sun said that while the dates for the trip have not been confirmed, it could fall on George's sixth birthday on Monday, noting that the Cambridges had also celebrated his fifth birthday there.

"They are going to Mustique again," a source told The Sun's Fabulous digital magazine. "It is incredibly private and incredibly discreet but not remote. They know and trust the staff who work there and they are creatures of habit. Kate used to go there, the Middletons used to go there. The family love it." 

The Sun noted that George and Charlotte have been on summer vacation from school and preschool since the first week of July.

Prince William Takes Prince George to Meet His Sister

During last year's trip, Kate, William and their kids were joined by her parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, plus sister Pippa Middleton and her ­husband James Matthews.

Kate and George also vacationed in Mustique with her family in 2014, when the child was just five months old. It marked his first international trip. William stayed home in England to complete ad 10-week agricultural management course at the University of Cambridge. Kate and her family spent a week at a private luxury four-bedroom villa in Mustique, where they had a private butler, chef, housekeeper and a gardener.

Kate and William also had a babymoon in Mustique when she was pregnant with George, and were also joined by her parents.

 

