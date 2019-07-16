When Queen Bey Met Her Princess: Inside Beyoncé and Meghan Markle's Long-Awaited First Meeting and "Instant Rapport"

Could you feel the anticipation on Sunday night?

Two of the most famous women in the world finally met over the weekend, with Beyoncé and Meghan Markle greeting each other warmly on the yellow carpet at the Lion King U.K. premiere, a moment that had been highly anticipated in the days leading up to the London event.

All eyes were on the singer and cast member and the Duchess as they hugged, with their spouses Jay-Z and Prince Harry also in attendance and meeting for the first time, bringing together Hollywood royalty and real royalty.

According to lip-readers, Bey, 37, said "my princess" when she greeted the Duchess of Sussex, who was making her appearance at a major celebrity event since she gave birth to Archie Harrison in early May.