Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner have some thoughts on the protocol surrounding the Royal Family.

E! News' Zuri Hall stopped to chat with The Lion King stars about all things Beyoncé, comedy and the royals. The two comedians will be attending the London premiere of the beloved film, where they will meet English royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in addition to the unofficial royal, Queen Bey.

And it turns out, these two have some mildly controversial opinions on the traditions followed by the Royal Family. "It seems like it's so made up, so silly. Like here's a list of imaginary rules you gotta follow, like tug on your nose twice before you speak to this person," Rogen jokes. "Like, 'Okay, whatever you guys want!'"

Billy adds, "I am sure it will be an experience."