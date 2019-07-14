Meghan Markle Hits First Red Carpet as a Royal at The Lion King Premiere

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019 10:49 AM

Meghan Markle is feeling right at home on the red carpet at the U.K. premiere for The Lion King

The former actress turned Duchess of Sussex returned to her glamorous roots on Sunday evening when she and Prince Harry stepped out to mix and mingle with the stars of Disney's highly-anticipated remake

In what marked her first major red carpet appearance as a member of the British royal family, Markle looked every inch the Hollywood star we first knew her as in a $2,450 long-sleeve, black tea-length Jason Wu Collection mesh panel dress, paired with matching $750 Aquazzara pointed pumps and a $2,390 black and gold Gucci "Broadway" clutch, as she walked the technically yellow carpet.

The royal couple walked to the tune of the Lion King ballad "Can You Feel The Love Tonight."

She and Harry—who looked dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo—attended the high-profile premiere in support of their ongoing conservation efforts in Africa, where they plan to travel to later this fall with baby Archie HarrisonThe Lion King has also launched the Protect the Pride, a conservation campaign working to protect Africa's lion population.

Watch

Beyonce & Meghan Markle Will Share Lion King Red Carpet

Check out every must-see moment from Meghan and Prince Harry's night out:

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Royals Arrive

The two arrive at the London premiere.

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Look of Love

The two share a moment on the red carpet at the London premiere.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Fans, The Lion King London Premiere

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

OMG

One fan seemed particularly star-struck by Meghan Markle.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, The Lion King London Premiere

Ian West/PA Wire

Another Royal Couple

Beyoncé and Jay-Z make their entrance.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, The Lion King London Premiere

Catherine Wylie/PA Wire

Golden Couple

The singer looks like a queen alongside her husband.

Beyonce, The Lion King London Premiere

Ian West/PA Wire

Queen Bey

The singer and cast member poses for a pic.

Beyonce, The Lion King London Premiere, Billy Eichner, Jon Favreau, Keegan-Michael Key, Florence Kasumba, Seth Rogen

Ian West/PA Wire

The Cast

Cast members Keegan-Michael Key, Florence Kasumba, Seth Rogen, Beyoncé, and Billy Eichner and director Jon Favreau pose for a photo.

The Lion King hits theaters July 19. 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

