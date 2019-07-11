Cameron Boyce's Sister Says They Spent "Normal and Fun" Time Together Before His Death

Cameron Boyce's younger sister and only sibling Maya Boyce is breaking her silence about the death of the Disney Channel star, recalling how they had a "normal and fun" time together hours before he passed away.

The 20-year-old Descendants and Jessie actor died unexpectedly at age 20 in his sleep on Saturday at his Los Angeles home after suffering a seizure, stemming from epilepsy, for which he was being treated.

"Yes, he died," Maya wrote on Instagram on Thursday, alongside a slideshow of childhood and recent photos of her and her brother. "Yes, I'm sad. Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else's. He was perfect. He always said that if you have a voice, you have the privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understand his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to."

"Cameron always went out of his way to be giving and kind," Maya continued. "He did more with his 20 years of life, than most people ever could with 100 years. He was actively charitable. He traveled the world. He made creativity and art his life's mission and he encouraged others to do the same. Of course, I am devastated. I will be for the rest of my life. But what I'm holding onto, and what I encourage you to hold onto as well, is the memory of his endless optimism. He was sunlight wearing shoes. I can confidently say, he wants us to celebrate, grow, and persevere."