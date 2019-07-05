Justin Bieber Celebrates Fourth of July With Scooter Braun, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Is it too late now to ask for an invite?

While celebrating the Fourth Of July this week, many celebrities headed to Southern California beaches for fireworks, BBQs and much more.

But for others like Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, they decided to pack their bags and head north to Montecito, Calif.

A pop culture fan spotted the pair enjoying the city's festive holiday parade. And lo and behold, they weren't alone!

As seen in a photo circulating online, Scooter Bruan and his wife Yael Cohen Braun joined in on the fun. Even Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made it a family day as they watched the parade in their red, white and blue attire.