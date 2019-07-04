The Stranger Things 3 Moments We Can't Get Over

The Byers Moving!

Joyce made the plan to move long before Hopper's death, but why did she follow through with it? Why would she take herself and her children away from their friends, and the only people in the world who would ever understand what they've been through? And where are they moving to?

It's understandable that Joyce would want to leave Hawkins after everything that happened, but that scene of them leaving was just SO sad...

Hopper's Fate

Is Hopper alive? It seemed like there was no way he could have avoided disintegrating, but it also seemed like there was no way that entire underground base full of Russians could have emptied out as quickly as it did, so maybe he really is trapped in that Russian prison, being referred to as "The American" and at risk of being fed to a demodog.

It's almost unthinkable that this show would kill off Hopper, but that's also why we were sort of impressed that they had done it. We've got some very conflicted feelings about this possible twist!