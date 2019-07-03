Lala Kent Explains Why She Deleted Every Image of Fiancé Randall Emmett Off Her Instagram

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 3, 2019 10:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Randall Emmett, Lala Kent

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lala Kent is opening up about her relationship with "soulmate" Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a throwback photo from her engagement celebration with the movie producer. In the caption of the photo, Lala explained to her followers why she mysteriously deleted all images of her man on Instagram a few months ago.

"I've been with this man 3 and half years. We've been through hell and back together," Lala wrote along with the kissing picture. "He is my soulmate, apart of who I am. The day I met him I knew I wanted to protect him forever."

"Sometimes things don't go exactly as I plan. People are hurtful. They create entertainment off of your pain," the Bravo star continued. "I get it, it's what I signed up for. I don't feel he did."

Watch

Lala Kent on Her Engagement & Proving She's Not a Gold Digger-Just The Sip

"In a moment of feeling protective, angry, and impulsive, I deleted every photo of him, including the moment we got engaged," Lala shared. "I felt what people were saying was so unfair and I'm the one that put him out there like that."

Lala's deleting spree occurred in late April, amid the couple's feud with 50 Cent over money.

Now that time has passed, Lala is back to posting pictures of her man on social media.

"He is the love of my life. He is kind, and thoughtful, and everything you want when you're thinking of your future partner," Lala said of Randall. "It is a privilege to be around him. No matter what anyone will ever have to say, this is my boo. This is our life. Rand, I will always protect you. 4.18.2020 I'm locking you down for life."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lala Kent , Couples , Vanderpump Rules , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.