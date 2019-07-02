Taylor Swift Has ''Zero Regrets'' About ''Standing Up'' to Scooter Braun Amid Music Battle

Taylor Swift is still standing behind the claims she made about music manager, Scooter Braun.

On Sunday, the "ME!" singer wrote a scathing Tumblr post about the 38-year-old entertainment executive, who reps Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

In her lengthy post, the 29-year-old star alleged she experienced "incessant" and "manipulative bullying" from him. She also revealed he will soon own her entire music catalog, something she said she was "grossed out" by. Furthermore, she claimed that she "wasn't given an opportunity to buy" her music back from her former label, Big Machine Records.

However, Scott Borchetta, the record label founder, expressed that he texted the Cats actress his deal with Scooter before it was announced.

Since sharing this publicly, a source told E! News that the blonde beauty doesn't have any regrets about her statement. "No matter what Scooter or any of his people say, Taylor believes he did this to hurt her," the insider said. "She wants the truth about him to come out."