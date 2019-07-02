Chris Evans Loses His Marvelous Manners in Star-Studded Knives Out Trailer: "Eat S--t!"

Claire Folger © 2018 MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All rights reserved.
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 2, 2019 9:51 AM
Lionsgate dropped its trailer for its new murder mystery Knives Out on Tuesday, and the cast is to die for.
The film attempts to uncover the truth behind the untimely death of the famous crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who is killed just after his 85th birthday. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is called in to help crack the case, and he questions everyone from Thrombey's "dysfunctional" family members to his loyal staff.
"I suspect foul play, and I've eliminated no suspects," Craig says in the preview.
Craig and Plummer aren't the only famous faces in the trailer. The "whodunit" also features Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome and Jaeden Martell.
In addition, it's written and directed by Rian Johnson, who also did Looper, Brick and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
To get a sneak peek at the film, check out the trailer.
The movie hits theaters Nov. 27, 2019.
We can't wait to see it in theaters.
