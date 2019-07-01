Spider-Man's Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland Go All Out for Surprise Visit at Children's Hospital

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Jul. 1, 2019 2:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home Film Photo Call

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Not all heroes wear capes... unless your name is Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home cast made an exciting and special visit to the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 27. In fact, the Spider-Man cast surprised patients and their families after they watched an advanced screening of the highly-anticipated sequel. The film screening was followed by a Q&A.

"We wanted them to be the first people to here on the West Coast to see it," the English actor shared in the CHLA video, which was shared on social media and its blog. "This is going to be really fun."

What's more? The 23-year-old star donned his famous red, black and blue superhero suit while the 38-year-old actor rocked his Mysterio costume. There, Tom really got into character and performed a few Spidey stunts in front of the kids and their families.

Watch

Zendaya Describes Spider-Man: Far From Home in 3 Emojis

While at the hospital, the mighty trio signed autographs, took pictures with the kids and gave a lot of high-fives.

That same day, the cast attended the star-studded premiere of the film. The Euphoria actress donned a black and red sequins dress that she dubbed: "The spidey suit, but make it fashion." On Instagram, she couldn't help but gush over the movie and her fellow co-stars.

"Last night was a dream, so incredibly excited and proud to be apart of it all again," she shared. "See you all July 2nd."

The English actor uploaded his own heartfelt Instagram post, writing, "What a night. It's finally here. I'm so proud of this movie and can't wait to share it with you. It was a labour of love and we made it for you. Thanks to everyone who came out last night. Love you all."

The Spider-Man Far From Home film hits theaters tomorrow, July 2nd.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jake Gyllenhaal , Tom Holland , Zendaya , Spider-Man , Movies , Marvel , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.