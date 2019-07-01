Sophie Turner's Column Dress, Zoë Kravitz's Biker Shorts and Much More: All The Bridal Fashion You May Have Missed

It was the weekend of weddings in Hollywood—except the stars were everywhere but Tinseltown.

With highly anticipated nuptials set for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman, Katharine McPhee and David Foster and Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylorall this past weekend, it was bound to be a whirlwind three days as some of the industry's most famous couples officially became wife and husband.

A celebrity wedding comes with plenty of glitz and glamour, exciting locations, a star-studded guest list and, of course, bridal fashion seemingly plucked from the pages of Vogue. This weekend's slate of famous fashionistas did not disappoint as they debuted an array of wedding weekend looks, from the rehearsal dinner to the reception, all with their own stylish flair.