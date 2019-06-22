Meghan King Edmonds Jokes About Being Pregnant Amid Husband Jim's Cheating Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds is maintaining her sense of humor and concentrating on spending time with her kids amid husband Jim Edmonds' cheating scandal.

The 34-year-old Real Housewives of Orange Country alum posted on her Instagram Story on Friday a selfie video showing her sporting a fake baby bump.

"I have some news to share. I'm pregnant … with this!" she said, then pulled out a stuffed animal from under her shirt.

She wrote, "Aspen's idea. Swear to God," referring to her and Jim's 2-year-old daughter, the eldest of the three children they share.

Meghan also wrote, "Btw, my RIGHT hand is holding my phone. It's a mirror image."