Instagram
Meghan King Edmonds remains committed to her husband Jim Edmonds, days after he confessed to having an affair.
Their current relationship status was put in to question when fans spotted the former reality star without her wedding ring in a selfie shared to her Instagram Stories. She and her daughter, Aspen, smiled in the cute picture.
A source tells E! News, "She's not wearing her ring right now as she navigates the rough waters of repairing her marriage. She's fully married to Jimmy and loves him deeply despite not wearing her ring right now."
The source adds, "Meghan is overwhelmed with all the support she has received from friends and fans."
She previously wrote on her blog that she still has "hope our marriage can recover."
However, Meghan admitted in the same post that she lost all trust in her partner when he admitted to exchanging sexually explicit photos with another woman for the better part of a year. "Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me," she lamented.
Moreover, she shared that their family is in the midst of a potential medical crisis regarding their son, Hart. She revealed that they fear he might suffer from a neurological disorder, which has understandably rattled her. "Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around," she wrote. "Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible."
Jim has since said that he regrets his actions deeply. "Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife," he said in a previous statement.
Before the cheating scandal, Meghan shared that she and her hubby were going through a slight rough patch, but that they were getting through it the best they knew how. Meghan wrote, "We've become complacent in our lives and have taken each other for granted. We are constant fixtures in our marriage that are often ignored and we need shining and buffing. We need US back… and the sad part is that we never even realized 'we' were missing."
