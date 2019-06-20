Why Fans Think Adele Is About to Release New Music

Rumor has it!

Adele fans are speculating that their favorite singer is about to drop new music, as soon as TOMORROW! It's been four years since the Grammy winner released an album, 2015's 25, so is she really ready to say "hello" to the music world once again? The Internet sure thinks so!

Social media is currently buzzing over a photo, allegedly posted to Adele's Instagram, showing the date 6.21, meaning tomorrow, Friday, June 21! While the picture is making the rounds on Twitter, it's not currently up on any of Adele's social media, which has some people speculating whether or not it's real.