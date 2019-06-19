Netflix Reveals July 2019 Lineup: Stranger Things In, Pretty Little Liars Out

Netflix has announced all of the new titles coming to the streaming site in July!

As fans of Stranger Things may already know, season three of the hit series will premiere on July 4. So, what else can we expect to see on Netflix US next month?

Queer Eye season four, Cloverfield and Disney's Mary Poppins Returns—just to name a few! Netflix has also announced that Pretty Little Liars will be leaving the streaming site and the end of July.

"On July 27, we have to say goodbye to Pretty Little Liars on Netflix in the US," the Netflix Twitter account shared this week. "You have six weeks to rewatch but if you want to go all Mona on it, it'll take 6 days & 16 hrs to watch it in one go."

Let's take a look at all of the titles coming and going on Netflix in July 2019!