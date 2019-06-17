Taylor Swift Says Life Is "So Much Lighter" After Ending Feud With Katy Perry

There's officially no more bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry!

The music icons have put their feud in the past, coming together for Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video, released on Monday. In the visual for Swift's new single—which stands up for the LGBTQ+ community and the rights of women—the singers share a hug (while dressed up as a burger and fries). The musical duo had been in an ongoing feud for the past few years, reportedly over backup dancers. Swift's song "Bad Blood" is also rumored to be about her feud with Perry, with "Swish Swish" said to be Perry's response.

Now that their friendship has been made public, T.Swift is opening up about being on "good terms" with Perry. Following the release of the new music video, Swift called in to the UK's Capital Breakfast to talk about reconnecting with the "Never Really Over" singer.