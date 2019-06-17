Lena Headey Was "Gutted" Over How Game of Thrones Killed Cersei Lannister

Lena Headey knows your thoughts on what happened to Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, because she has some of the same ones.

In an interview with The Guardian, Headey touched on the criticism the final season of Game of Thrones received.

"I invested as a viewer and I have my favorite characters. And I've got a few of my own gripes. But I haven't sat down drunkly with David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet," she said about the series co-creators.

And Headey, who has been nominated for an Emmy for the role in the past, said she too wanted a better send off than Cersei got. Spoiler alert: She died under a pile of rocks with her brother/lover Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).