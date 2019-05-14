So, you've had time to digest what happened in Game of Thrones' "The Bells." It was…a lot. Warning, spoilers follow!

In the penultimate episode of the series, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) destroyed King's Landing atop her dragon—and a lot of people died! But not all of them died at the hands and fire of Dany and Drogon. Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) died in each other's arms, but first Jaime took out Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk).

Told you it was a lot.

After the episode aired, the actors behind some of these fan-favorite and fan-hated characters took to social media to bid adieu.