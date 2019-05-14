Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Bids Farewell to Cersei Lannister: "I Loved Her"

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 14, 2019 6:30 AM

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

So, you've had time to digest what happened in Game of Thrones' "The Bells." It was…a lot. Warning, spoilers follow!

In the penultimate episode of the series, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) destroyed King's Landing atop her dragon—and a lot of people died! But not all of them died at the hands and fire of Dany and Drogon. Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) died in each other's arms, but first Jaime took out Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk).

Told you it was a lot.

After the episode aired, the actors behind some of these fan-favorite and fan-hated characters took to social media to bid adieu.

"There she goes. It's been fun, and bonkers. I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended (I know she'd never make it; Night's Watch wouldn't have her...but still…)," Headey posted along with several heart emojis.

She also shared some behind-the-scenes videos, like the one above, and photos, seen below along with tributes from Asbæk and Coster-Waldau.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Lannister Lovers

"When @nikolajwilliamcw and I wore jellyfish ... I f--king love you ya big weirdo," Lena Headey shared.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Siblings Forever

"The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother @iamlenaheadey. That was a fun decade," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau posted.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Two Men Enter, One Man Leaves

"Thanks @nikolajwilliamcw. Two men enter, One man leaves.... it's been such a pleasure working with you!!! Oh and sorry about last night...didn't know you were in a hurry.... don't have that many friends on #gameofthrones and just wanted to hang out on the beach...maybe play the guitar, make a [fire] and chill under the stars while the world was burning around us...kinda romantic if you ask me...but sadly you never do... #jaimelannister #eurongreyjoy #youneverknow," Pilou Asbæk posted.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Legs for Days

"What can I say? Happy Monday and please enjoy #gameofthrones episode 5....photo by the wonderful David Benioff #whatisdeadmayneverdie #longlegs #umbrellaacademy #spinoff #eurongreyjoy," Pilou Asbæk shared.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Mad Couple

"Just wanna say....it's been an absolutely blast getting to know you @iamlenaheadey THANKS for many good hours.... remember when we took this photo after our first shooting day...season 8... a long time...loved working with you!!" Pilou Asbæk posted.

Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke

The Coffee Cup

"Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa.... @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue," Emilia Clarke posted. "#forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons"

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

The North Remembers

To celebrate her time on the series, Bella Ramsey posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos, including this one with Isaac Hempstead Wright.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Queen in the North

Bella Ramsey, the young actress who portrays Lyanna Mormont, posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos following the Battle of Winterfell.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Smile, the White Walkers Are Gone!

Joe Dempsie, Gendry on the series, with Bella Ramsey in a snap from the young actress.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

RIP

Bella Ramsey posted this behind-the-scenes photo as part of a tribute to her character, Lyanna Mormont.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

An Alternate Ending?

"Here's a still taken from the alternate episode 3 ending in which the Night King becomes Bran's carer and they both live happily ever after," Isaac Hempstead Wright posted.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

All Smiles

"GiantKILLER and Mr. GiantBABE!What a blast to work with @bellaramsey A super talented, hard working and fearless actor (and worrier!) #gameofthrones #battleofwinterfell," Kristofer Hivju posted.

Game of Thrones

Simply the Best

Emilia Clarke posted this tribute along with lyrics from Tina Turner's hit song "Simply the Best."

Game of Thrones

Farewell Theon

Actor Alfie Allen posted this image of Theon's armor on Instagram with a simple caption: the broken heart emoji.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

Wonderwall

"The human embodiment of a wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder...#90'stributebandlookalikes? #motherofsingalongs @johnbradleywest @gameofthrones #heartbreakclub #almostover," Emilia Clarke posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

The Sun & Stars

"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift' from dirty dancing.
Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake.
And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head.
(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies," Emilia Clarke posted. "#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

Belfast Bye

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Emilia Clarke posted. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Hugs for Drogon

"Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthrones which if I'm not mistaken begins....now," Emilia Clarke said.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

The Family Portrait

"The family portrait #kitharrington #jeneregretterien #okmaybehereiseetheresemblance #season8gameofthrones @gameofthrones @hbo," Emilia Clarke posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Beard Bros

"Enjoy tonights episode! You have a lot to look forward to... Here with the one and only Mr. @liamcunningham1 On our way to sett one day inn the past @gameofthrones," Kristofer Hivju posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Sansa Sleeps

"In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here's a picture of me asleep on set," Sophie Turner posted.

The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

