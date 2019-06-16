Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Tributes to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony on Father's Day

Jennifer Lopez honored both the father of her twins and her fiancé on Father's Day 2019.

The 49-year-old pop star and actress posted on her Instagram page tributes to ex-husband Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez, her beau of more than two years.

"Happy Fathers Day to you Flaco!!!" J.Lo wrote to Marc, alongside throwback pics of the two with their twins, as well as a video of their son Max giving his dad a Father's Day card. "Emme and Max love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!! Feliz Día Del Padre!!! #throwback."

Marc shared the same video on his page.