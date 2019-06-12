How Tessa Thompson Hopes to Inspire a Young Generation of People in Men in Black: International

Tessa Thompson continues to be all kinds of goals.

Speaking to E! News at the New York City premiere of Men in Black: International, the 35-year-old actress shared the heartwarming and empowering reason she signed on to a "movie of this scale." Aside from working with Chris Hemsworth, of course!

For her, she wants to inspire a young generation of women and men. "That's why I made this movie," she explained.

"As a woman, you're so used to going into movies where the hero is a male protagonist, and you relate to it just because that's what the movie wants you to do," she said on the red carpet. "I love the idea of young boys going in and relating to this character of [Agent] M, even though she's a woman."

She continued, "I think there's an opportunity to really come closer to someone you consider 'the other' in cinema, so that's why I make films."